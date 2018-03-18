Ed ShaughnessyBorn 29 January 1929. Died 24 May 2013
Ed Shaughnessy
1929-01-29
Ed Shaughnessy Biography
Edwin Thomas Shaughnessy (January 29, 1929 – May 24, 2013) was a swing music and jazz drummer best known for his long association with Doc Severinsen and The Tonight Show Band on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.
Black Coffee
Sonny Burke
Black Coffee
Black Coffee
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
Walk On The Wild Side
Walk On The Wild Side
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Conte Candoli
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Sweet Georgia Brown
Phil Bodner
Sweet Georgia Brown
Sweet Georgia Brown
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
Peggy Lee
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
