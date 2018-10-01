Capella IstropolitanaFormed 1983
Capella Istropolitana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e7119b5-a3a0-4d78-b8c8-55778f8b618c
Capella Istropolitana Biography (Wikipedia)
The Capella Istropolitana is a Slovak chamber orchestra based in Bratislava, Slovakia. Its name is derived from the Greek name for Bratislava, Istropolis (city on the Danube).
The orchestra was formed in 1983, and in 1991 the Bratislava City council appointed the orchestra as the Chamber Orchestra of the City of Bratislava. The current conductor is Christian Brembeck.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Capella Istropolitana Tracks
Sort by
Trumpet Concerto in E Flat, H Viie 1: Finale: Allegro + Capella Istropolitana
Miroslav Kejmar
Trumpet Concerto in E Flat, H Viie 1: Finale: Allegro + Capella Istropolitana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Concerto in E Flat, H Viie 1: Finale: Allegro + Capella Istropolitana
Last played on
German Dance No 7 K586
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
German Dance No 7 K586
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
German Dance No 7 K586
Last played on
Three German Dances, K 605
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Three German Dances, K 605
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Three German Dances, K 605
Last played on
EINE KLEINE NACHTMUSIC
Capella Istropolitana
EINE KLEINE NACHTMUSIC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
EINE KLEINE NACHTMUSIC
Last played on
Clock Symphony
Capella Istropolitana
Clock Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Clock Symphony
Last played on
HAydn Clock Symphony
Capella Istropolitana
HAydn Clock Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HAydn Clock Symphony
Last played on
Alla Hornpipe
Capella Istropolitana
Alla Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Alla Hornpipe
Last played on
La Rejouissance
George Frideric Handel
La Rejouissance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
La Rejouissance
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
Capella Istropolitana
Trumpet Concerto in E flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marriage of Figaro Overture
Capella Istropolitana
Marriage of Figaro Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghj9n.jpglink
Marriage of Figaro Overture
Last played on
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
Francesco Geminiani
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46k.jpglink
Concerto Grosso In D Major Op.3`1
Last played on
Euphonium Concerto in B flat major
Dominique Roggen
Euphonium Concerto in B flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Euphonium Concerto in B flat major
Last played on
Symphony No 85 in B flat major, 'La reine' (2nd mvt)
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 85 in B flat major, 'La reine' (2nd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Symphony No 85 in B flat major, 'La reine' (2nd mvt)
Last played on
The Magic Flute: Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute: Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute: Overture
Last played on
Overture to the Marriage of Figaro
Capella Istropolitana
Overture to the Marriage of Figaro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ghj9n.jpglink
Overture to the Marriage of Figaro
Last played on
Concerti Grossi Op 6, No 5 in D major. Allegro and presto (feat. Capella Istropolitana & Jozef Kopelman)
George Frideric Handel
Concerti Grossi Op 6, No 5 in D major. Allegro and presto (feat. Capella Istropolitana & Jozef Kopelman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Concerti Grossi Op 6, No 5 in D major. Allegro and presto (feat. Capella Istropolitana & Jozef Kopelman)
Last played on
Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Major, K. 447: III. Allegro (feat. Jozef Kopelman, Capella Istropolitana & Milos Stevove)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Major, K. 447: III. Allegro (feat. Jozef Kopelman, Capella Istropolitana & Milos Stevove)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Horn Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Major, K. 447: III. Allegro (feat. Jozef Kopelman, Capella Istropolitana & Milos Stevove)
Last played on
"La Primavera" (Spring), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, Op. 8, RV 269: I. Allegro (feat. Capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser & Takako Nishizaki)
Antonio Vivaldi
"La Primavera" (Spring), Concerto No. 1 in E Major, Op. 8, RV 269: I. Allegro (feat. Capella Istropolitana, Stephen Gunzenhauser & Takako Nishizaki)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Humoreske for wind quintet
Capella Istropolitana
Humoreske for wind quintet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Humoreske for wind quintet
Last played on
Farewell
Capella Istropolitana
Farewell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell
Last played on
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Ladislav Kyselák
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Sinfonia Concertante in E flat K.364 - extract
Last played on
Capella Istropolitana Links
Back to artist