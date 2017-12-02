Klaus SchulzeGerman electronic musician. Born 4 August 1947
Klaus Schulze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-08-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e710b0c-6ff3-4c21-87d5-16ebbbca212c
Klaus Schulze Biography (Wikipedia)
Klaus Schulze (born 4 August 1947) is a German electronic music pioneer, composer and musician. He also used the alias Richard Wahnfried. He was briefly a member of the bands Tangerine Dream, Ash Ra Tempel, and The Cosmic Jokers before launching a solo career consisting of more than 60 albums released across five decades.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Klaus Schulze Tracks
Sort by
Windy Times
Klaus Schulze
Windy Times
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Windy Times
Last played on
Milonge
Klaus Schulze
Milonge
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milonge
Last played on
Satz Eben
Klaus Schulze
Satz Eben
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Satz Eben
Last played on
Klaus Schulze Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist