The StairsBritish rock band. Formed 1990
The Stairs
1990
The Stairs Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stairs are an English rock band, formed in Liverpool in 1990 by vocalist and bassist Edgar "Summertyme" Jones, guitarist Ged Lynn and drummer Paul Maguire.
The band released one album and a handful of singles, prior to Lynn's departure in 1993 and their eventual split the following year.
The Stairs reformed in 2015, playing a one off gig at The Kazimier in Liverpool before announcing a 2016 UK tour and headline appearance at the Le Beat Bespoké festival in London.
The Stairs Tracks
Weed Bus
The Stairs
Weed Bus
Weed Bus
Woman Gone And Say Goodbye
The Stairs
Woman Gone And Say Goodbye
Woman Gone And Say Goodbye
S*** Town
The Stairs
S*** Town
S*** Town
A Thousand Miles Away
The Stairs
A Thousand Miles Away
A Thousand Miles Away
Take No Notice Of The Outside World
The Stairs
Take No Notice Of The Outside World
Take No Notice Of The Outside World
Right in The Back Of Your Mind
The Stairs
Right in The Back Of Your Mind
Right in The Back Of Your Mind
Woman Gone Said Goodbye
The Stairs
Woman Gone Said Goodbye
Woman Gone Said Goodbye
When It All Goes Wrong
The Stairs
When It All Goes Wrong
When It All Goes Wrong
Last Time Around
The Stairs
Last Time Around
Last Time Around
Mr Window Pane
The Stairs
Mr Window Pane
Mr Window Pane
Flying Machine
The Stairs
Flying Machine
Flying Machine
