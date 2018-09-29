The Stairs are an English rock band, formed in Liverpool in 1990 by vocalist and bassist Edgar "Summertyme" Jones, guitarist Ged Lynn and drummer Paul Maguire.

The band released one album and a handful of singles, prior to Lynn's departure in 1993 and their eventual split the following year.

The Stairs reformed in 2015, playing a one off gig at The Kazimier in Liverpool before announcing a 2016 UK tour and headline appearance at the Le Beat Bespoké festival in London.