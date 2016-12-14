Deric Michael Angelettie (born July 31, 1968)., better known by his stage name D-Dot (also known as Mad Rapper, The Madd Rapper, Papa Dot, and D.O.P.), is an American music producer, songwriter, artist, manager, tv and film producer and entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York City. He is a Grammy NARAS Award winner for "Producer of The Year" in 1998 and a BMI Urban Award winner in 2001.

He created the character, Mad Rapper (who made his debut on Notorious B.I.G.'s LP, Life After Death), and released an album, Tell 'Em Why U Madd, on his ′Crazy Cat Catalogue′ record label distributed by Columbia Records in 2000. The album featured up and coming rapper 50 Cent on the song "How To Rob" and also introduced a young producer/rapper, Kanye West, whom D-Dot also managed and mentored.