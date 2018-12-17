Rosemary BrownFrom "Okkulte Stimmen" cd. Born 27 July 1916. Died 16 November 2001
Rosemary Brown
1916-07-27
Rosemary Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosemary Isabel Brown (27 July 1916 – 16 November 2001) was an English composer, pianist and spirit medium who claimed that dead composers dictated new musical works to her. She created a small media sensation in the 1970s by presenting works purportedly dictated to her by Claude Debussy, Edvard Grieg, Franz Liszt, Franz Schubert, Frédéric Chopin, Igor Stravinsky, Johann Sebastian Bach, Johannes Brahms, Ludwig van Beethoven, Robert Schumann and Sergei Rachmaninoff.
Rosemary Brown Tracks
Liszt: Grübelei
Rosemary Brown
Liszt: Grübelei
Liszt: Grübelei
Last played on
Chopin Impromptu in E flat
Rosemary Brown
Chopin Impromptu in E flat
Chopin Impromptu in E flat
Performer
Last played on
Rosemary Brown Links
