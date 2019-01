Superfunk is a French electronica and dance group founded in 1998. They are leading Marseille artists along with DJ Jack de Marseille and DJ Fafa Monteco. Their breakout single in 2000, was "Lucky Star" which sampled Chris Rea and featured Ron Carroll.

