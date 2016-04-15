SuperfunkFormed 1998
Superfunk
1998
Superfunk Biography (Wikipedia)
Superfunk is a French electronica and dance group founded in 1998. They are leading Marseille artists along with DJ Jack de Marseille and DJ Fafa Monteco. Their breakout single in 2000, was "Lucky Star" which sampled Chris Rea and featured Ron Carroll.
Superfunk Tracks
Endless Street (DJ T Edit)
Superfunk
Endless Street (DJ T Edit)
Endless Street (DJ T Edit)
Last played on
Ragga MC 2012 (Superfunk Reboot)
Superfunk
Ragga MC 2012 (Superfunk Reboot)
Ragga MC 2012 (Superfunk Reboot)
Last played on
The Young MC
Superfunk
The Young MC
The Young MC
Last played on
The Young MC (Rhythm Masters Mix)
Superfunk
The Young MC (Rhythm Masters Mix)
The Young MC (Rhythm Masters Mix)
Last played on
Ragga MC (Acapella)
Superfunk
Ragga MC (Acapella)
Ragga MC (Acapella)
Last played on
Lucky Star (Tocadisco Remix)
Superfunk
Lucky Star (Tocadisco Remix)
Lucky Star (Tocadisco Remix)
Last played on
