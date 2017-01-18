The Fireflies were an American doo-wop group from Long Island, New York, from the late 1950s to early 1960s. They were one of the first groups in which all band members both sang and played instruments. In addition, they were the first all-white vocal harmonizing group to appear at The Apollo Theater.

The group was formed by producer Gerry Granahan in Long Island in 1957, and underwent several line-up changes. Their debut single for Roulette Records was "The Crawl", followed by the Ribbon Records 1959 release "You Were Mine", which was their biggest hit. It was written by 19-year-old Paul Giacalone about a girl he met while he was touring. It spent 16 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, and peaked at #21 on October 26, 1959, while reaching #15 on Canada's CHUM Hit Parade. The members involved in the song "You Were Mine" in 1959 were Paul Giacalone (bass singer and drummer; September 28, 1939 – June 27, 2013), Ritchie Adams (lead singer; real name Richard Adam Ziegler), Lee Reynolds, John Viscelli (sax and vocals), Carl Girsoli (guitar and vocals). Following the single's success, The Paulette Sisters released an answer record called "I Was Yours".