Sithara Krishnakumar (born 1 July 1986) is an Indian singer. Popularly known by her first name, Sithara is a playback singer in Malayalam who has also recorded songs for a number of Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Trained in Hindustani and Carnatic classical music traditions, she is also a recognised ghazal singer. She is the recipient of several awards, including two Kerala State Film Awards for Best Singer. She travels extensively and has performed in concerts and stage shows across the world. Folk and fusion being her other areas of interest, she has collaborated with various popular musical bands in Kerala. In 2014, she formed a musical band Eastraga which focuses on a mix of female oriented songs backed by a team of renowned musicians. She's also part of the 10-member band Project Malabaricus which features contemporarised folk and classical songs.