The Glitch Mob is an American electronic music group from Los Angeles, California. It consists of edIT (Edward Ma), Boreta (Justin Boreta) and Ooah (Josh Mayer). Chris Martins of LA Weekly noted that they "have undoubtedly found the largest audience of any L.A. beat scene artist yet."

