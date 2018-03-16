The Glitch MobFormed 2006
The Glitch Mob
2006
The Glitch Mob Biography
The Glitch Mob is an American electronic music group from Los Angeles, California. It consists of edIT (Edward Ma), Boreta (Justin Boreta) and Ooah (Josh Mayer). Chris Martins of LA Weekly noted that they "have undoubtedly found the largest audience of any L.A. beat scene artist yet."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Fortune Days
How Could This Be Wrong (feat. Tal Ben Ari)
Our Demons (Filous Remix)
Animus Vox
Fortune Days
Between Two Points (feat Swan from the LP Drink The Sea)
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
