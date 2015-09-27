Maurice BevanBorn 10 March 1921. Died 20 June 2006
Maurice Bevan
1921-03-10
Maurice Bevan Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Bevan (10 March 1921 – 20 June 2006) was a British bass-baritone and composer, who sang with The Deller Consort (founded by Alfred Deller on 1948), St Paul's Cathedral in London, and the BBC.
Maurice Bevan Tracks
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
Manchester Camerata
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
There's A Wideness in God's Mercy
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
Maurice Bevan
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
There's A Wideness In God's Mercy
Performer
Michael Finnegan
Maurice Bevan
Michael Finnegan
Michael Finnegan
Performer
Brennan on the Moor
Maurice Bevan
Brennan on the Moor
Brennan on the Moor
Performer
Benedictus (Mass No 2 in G major, D 167)
Franz Schubert
Benedictus (Mass No 2 in G major, D 167)
Benedictus (Mass No 2 in G major, D 167)
