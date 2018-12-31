John RowlesBorn 26 March 1947
Sir John Edward Rowles KNZM OBE (born 26 March 1947) is a New Zealand singer. He was most popular in the late 1960s, 1970s and early 1980s, and he was best known in New Zealand for his song from 1970, "Cheryl Moana Marie", which he had written about his younger sister.
If I Only Had Time
If I Only Had Time
If I Only Had Time
Hush Not A Word To Mary
Hush Not A Word To Mary
Hush Not A Word To Mary
