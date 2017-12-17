James Martin Hannett (31 May 1948 – 18 April 1991), initially credited as Martin Zero, was an English record producer and an original partner/director at Tony Wilson's Factory Records. Hannett produced albums by a range of artists, including Joy Division, the Durutti Column, Magazine, John Cooper Clarke, New Order, Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, and Happy Mondays. His distinctive production style utilized unorthodox sound recording and technology, and has been described as sparse, spatial, and cavernous.