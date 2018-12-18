Eleanor FriedbergerBorn 2 September 1976
Eleanor Friedberger
1976-09-02
Eleanor Friedberger Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor Friedberger (born September 2, 1976) is an American singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. She is best known as one half of the indie rock duo The Fiery Furnaces, alongside her older brother Matthew Friedberger. In the band she contributes the majority of the vocals both on record and during their live performances.
In 2011, The Fiery Furnaces went on hiatus, with both Friedberger siblings embarking upon solo careers. To date, Eleanor has released four solo studio albums: Last Summer (2011), Personal Record (2013), New View (2016) and Rebound (2018).
Eleanor Friedberger Tracks
Eleanor Friedberger
Tomorrow Tomorrow (6 Music Session, 29 Aug 2013)
I Don't Want To Bother You (6 Music Session, 29 Aug 2013)
The Letter
Are We Good?
My Mistakes
Make Me A Song
My Jesus Phase
It's Hard
Nice To Be Nowhere
Showy Early Spring
Stare At The Sun (6 Music Session, 29 Aug 2013)
Stare At The Sun (6 Music Session, 4 April 2018)
Make Me A Song (Radio Edit)
In Betweeen Stars
