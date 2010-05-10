McMaster & James
McMaster & James
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e58d9ec-ac15-4a3e-aa09-461f97099b65
McMaster & James Biography (Wikipedia)
McMaster & James was a Canadian soul/pop "boy band" music duo from Winnipeg, Manitoba.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
McMaster & James Tracks
Sort by
Thograinn Thograinn
McMaster & James
Thograinn Thograinn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thograinn Thograinn
Last played on
McMaster & James Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist