Coldplay - Viola Beach Tribute (Glastonbury 2016)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04khfr3.jpg

2016-07-06T11:01:00.000Z

Coldplay's tribute to the Warrington band who died in February: "We’re going to create Viola Beach's alternate future and let them headline Glastonbury with their song"

