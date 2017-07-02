EuphoriaIndian band. Formed 1988
Euphoria
1988
Euphoria Biography (Wikipedia)
Euphoria (Hindi: युफ़ोरिया) is an Indian rock band from the city of Delhi, India. Euphoria was put together by Palash Sen and his friends in New Delhi in 1988. The Band is one of the pioneers of the Indian pop music wave that hit India in the mid nineties. The band released their fifth studio album 'Item' in 2011 on Universal Music India.
Euphoria Tracks
Maaeri
Euphoria
Maaeri
Maaeri
Dhoom Pichuk (ft. Shubha Mudgal)
Euphoria
Dhoom Pichuk (ft. Shubha Mudgal)
Dhoom Pichuk (ft. Shubha Mudgal)
Dhoom
Euphoria
Dhoom
Dhoom
