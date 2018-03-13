Gina Thompson
Gina Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Gina Thompson (born Lugenia Thompson in Vineland, New Jersey, USA) is an American R&B singer. Born to Edward L. Thompson, Sr. and Eugenia Thompson, Gina Thomson began singing at an early age and was signed to her first recording contract with Mercury Records shortly after graduating high school.
Gina Thompson Tracks
The Things That You Do (Darkchild Remix) (feat. Raekwon, Mr. Mike Nitty & Craig Mack)
The Things That You Do (Darkchild Remix) (feat. Raekwon, Mr. Mike Nitty & Craig Mack)
The Things U Do (Bad Boy Remix)
The Things U Do (Bad Boy Remix)
It's All Yours
It's All Yours
It's All Yours
The Things You Do
The Things You Do
The Things You Do
The Things That You Do
The Things That You Do
The Things That You Do
