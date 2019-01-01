Jane Olivor (born May 18, 1947) is an American singer. After releasing five albums from the late 1970s through the early 1980s, her stage fright, anxiety over her rapid success, and her husband's illness and death caused her to take a ten-year hiatus. In the 1990s, she released five more albums from 1995 through 2004. Since 2009, she has been retired from the public eye.