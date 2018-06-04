The Silver Seas, formerly the Bees, are a pop-rock band from Nashville, Tennessee, that formed when producer-musician Jason Lehning met singer-songwriter Daniel Tashian, son of Barry and Holly Tashian. They played their first show as the Bees in 1999 and toured as an opening act for Guster in 2004 after the independent release of their debut album, Starry Gazey Pie. High Society followed in May 2006 (a non-album track titled "Silver Lining" played over the end credits of the Jeff Goldblum mockumentary Pittsburgh that same year).

On May 2, 2007, the Los Angeles-based label Cheap Lullaby announced that it had signed the Bees and intended to reissue High Society. Copyright issues involving the British band the Bees had already forced the Nashville group to add "U.S.," in parentheses, to the end of their name (even though the Bees of the UK are marketed as A Band of Bees stateside), so Cheap Lullaby encouraged Tashian and his bandmates to come up with a new moniker, hence the Silver Seas. The label reissued High Society under the band's new name on October 9, 2007.