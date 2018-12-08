Baby WashingtonBorn 13 November 1940
Baby Washington
1940-11-13
Baby Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Justine Washington (born November 13, 1940), usually credited as Baby Washington, but credited on some early records as Jeanette (Baby) Washington, is an American soul music vocalist, who had 16 rhythm and blues chart entries in 15 years, most of them during the 1960s. Her biggest hit, "That's How Heartaches Are Made" in 1963, also entered the US Top 40.
Baby Washington Tracks
Leave Me Alone
Leave Me Alone
That's How Heartaches Are Made
That's How Heartaches Are Made
I Got It Bad (And That Ain't Good)
Think About The Good Times
Think About The Good Times
Hush Heart
Hush Heart
I Can't Wait Until I See My Baby Again
I Can't Wait Until I See My Baby Again
Doodlin
Doodlin
I've Got A Feeling
WHAT BECOMES OF THE BROKEN HEARTED
Why Did My Baby Put Me Down
Why Did My Baby Put Me Down
Breakfast in Bed
Breakfast in Bed
Work Out
Work Out
Baby Washington Links
