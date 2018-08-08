Matthias ReimBorn 26 November 1957
Matthias Reim
1957-11-26
Matthias Reim Biography
Matthias Reim (born 26 November 1957 in Korbach, Hessen) is a German singer-songwriter. His 1990 single "Verdammt, ich lieb' dich", ("Damn, I love you") was a hit in several European countries, and spent sixteen consecutive weeks at the No.1 spot in the German charts. He unexpectedly returned 23 years later to No.1 on the charts with "Unendlich" in February 2013.
Matthias Reim Tracks
Hallelujah (Ein Engel Ist Hier)
Matthias Reim
Hallelujah (Ein Engel Ist Hier)
Hallelujah (Ein Engel Ist Hier)
Traeumer
Matthias Reim
Traeumer
Traeumer
