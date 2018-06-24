Norman Span, known as King Radio, was a top Trinidadian calypsonian active in the 1930s and 1940s.

He was a woterfront worker in Port of Spain when he started performing in public in 1929. Six years later he started his short-lived recording career. He was the composer of many calypsos which later became standards, such as "Mathilda", "Man Smart, Woman Smarter", and "Brown Skin Gal".