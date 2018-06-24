King RadioCalypso singer
King Radio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e432d96-f70b-4de7-9b5e-94b8852fc038
King Radio Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Span, known as King Radio, was a top Trinidadian calypsonian active in the 1930s and 1940s.
He was a woterfront worker in Port of Spain when he started performing in public in 1929. Six years later he started his short-lived recording career. He was the composer of many calypsos which later became standards, such as "Mathilda", "Man Smart, Woman Smarter", and "Brown Skin Gal".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
King Radio Tracks
Sort by
Matilda
King Radio
Matilda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Matilda
Last played on
King Radio Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist