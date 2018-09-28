Kimberly Kaye Wyatt (born February 4, 1982) is an American singer, dancer, dance judge, choreographer and television personality. She is best known as a former member of the American pop/R&B girl group and dance ensemble the Pussycat Dolls. She joined the Pussycat Dolls in 2003, and left the group in 2010.

Wyatt now resides in England, UK, and won BBC One's Celebrity MasterChef series in 2015. In 2016, she became the ambassador for the Bloch Dance World Cup.