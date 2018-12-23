Fred LocksReggae singer. Born 1955
Fred Locks
1955
Fred Locks Biography (Wikipedia)
Stafford Elliot (born 1955), better known as Fred Locks, is a roots reggae singer best known for his mid-1970s single "Black Star Liners" and the album of the same name.
Fred Locks Tracks
Black Star Liner
Black Star Liner
Bow To Him
Bow To Him
Wolf Wolf
Wolf Wolf
True Rastaman
True Rastaman
Children Of Selassie Dub
Children Of Selassie Dub
Love And Only One
Love And Only One
I've Got Joy In My Heart
I've Got Joy In My Heart
True Rastaman (Crown Dubplate style)
Fred Locks Links
