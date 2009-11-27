Shadows Fall is an American heavy metal band from Springfield, Massachusetts, formed in 1995. Although the band has experienced several line-up changes, for most of its recording career, Shadows Fall has been composed of Jonathan Donais (lead guitar), Matt Bachand (rhythm guitar), Paul Romanko (bass), Brian Fair (lead vocals), and Jason Bittner (drums).

Shadows Fall have released seven studio albums, two compilation albums, and two DVDs. The band's first album featured Philip Labonte (of All That Remains) on lead vocals, although he was soon replaced by Fair. Shadows Fall's first two studio albums featured David Germain playing drums, but in 2002, Bittner joined the band full-time. In February 2008, the band was a Grammy Award nominee in the category Best Metal Performance for the song "Redemption" off the album Threads of Life. In late 2011, the band entered the studio to begin recording their latest studio album. The album, Fire From the Sky, was released on May 15, 2012, and is the first to be produced by Adam Dutkiewicz since the band's first studio release.