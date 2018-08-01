WhitneyIndie rock band from Chicago, IL. Formed 2015
Whitney
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p049tzdx.jpg
2015
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e3a5b97-aec7-4b11-bb56-77ad52b99b86
Whitney Biography (Wikipedia)
Whitney is an American band from Chicago, which formed in 2015 and is signed to Secretly Canadian. The band was formed shortly after the breakup of members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich's band Smith Westerns in late 2014. They released their debut album, Light Upon the Lake, in June 2016 and have toured internationally.
Whitney Performances & Interviews
- Whitney - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462501.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462501.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZChicago's indie pop-rock duo, deliver an electrifying live performance.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0462lvv
Whitney - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
Whitney Tracks
Polly
No Matter Where We Go
Golden Days
You've Got A Woman
No Matter Where We Go (6 Music Festival)
No Woman (6 Music Festival)
Light Upon The Lake (6 Music Festival)
Red Moon (6 Music Festival)
Polly (6 Music Festival)
Dave's Song (6 Music Festival)
No Woman
No Woman (Radio 1 Session, 16th June 2016)
Polly (Reading + Leeds 2016)
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2017
6 Music Festival, Glasgow
2017-03-26T22:22:22
26
Mar
2017
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-27T22:22:22
27
Aug
2016
