Hoyt AxtonBorn 25 March 1938. Died 26 October 1999
Hoyt Axton
1938-03-25
Hoyt Axton Biography (Wikipedia)
Hoyt Wayne Axton (March 25, 1938 – October 26, 1999) was an American folk music singer-songwriter, guitarist, and a film and television actor. He became prominent in the early-1960s, establishing himself on the West Coast as a folk singer with an earthy style and powerful voice. As he matured, some of his songwriting became well known throughout the world. Among them were "Joy to the World", "The Pusher", "No No Song", "Greenback Dollar", "Della and the Dealer", and "Never Been to Spain".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hoyt Axton Tracks
Della & The Dealer
Hoyt Axton
Della & The Dealer
Della & The Dealer
Lion In The Winter
Hoyt Axton
Lion In The Winter
Lion In The Winter
The Way Of The World
Hoyt Axton
The Way Of The World
The Way Of The World
Evangelina
Hoyt Axton
Evangelina
Evangelina
The Hotel Ritz
Hoyt Axton
The Hotel Ritz
The Hotel Ritz
Geronimo's Cadillac
Hoyt Axton
Geronimo's Cadillac
Geronimo's Cadillac
Where Did The Money Go
Hoyt Axton
Where Did The Money Go
Where Did The Money Go
Torpedo
Hoyt Axton
Torpedo
Torpedo
Roll Your Own
Hoyt Axton
Roll Your Own
Roll Your Own
Less Than The Song
Hoyt Axton
Less Than The Song
Less Than The Song
Wild Bull Rider
Hoyt Axton
Wild Bull Rider
Wild Bull Rider
