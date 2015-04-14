Heinz Hermann Polzer (24 August 1919 – 13 June 2015), better known under his pseudonym Drs. P, was a Swiss singer-songwriter, poet, and prose writer in the Dutch language. Other pseudonyms were Geo Staad, Coos Neetebeem (a variant of the name of Dutch writer Cees Nooteboom) and drandus P. He had a characteristic, cracking, voice.