MokoUK soul and R&B singer from New Cross, London. Born 29 October 1991
Moko
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br7pn.jpg
1991-10-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e30dae0-50e3-4a9f-bfa6-a87fb5cfab17
Moko Biography (Wikipedia)
Diane Nadia Adu-Gyamfi (born 1991), better known by her stage name Moko, is a Ghanaian-British soul singer. She rose to fame after featuring on the Chase & Status single "Count on Me". Moko has released two EPs, Black (2013) and Gold (2014), on MTA and Virgin EMI.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Moko Performances & Interviews
Moko Tracks
Sort by
Your Love (Culture Shock Remix)
Moko
Your Love (Culture Shock Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Your Love
Moko
Your Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p023tlws.jpglink
Your Love
Last played on
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
Kove
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ky1l5.jpglink
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Count On Me (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 24 Sep 2013) (feat. Moko)
Chase & Status
Count On Me (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 24 Sep 2013) (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk6dm.jpglink
Count On Me (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 24 Sep 2013) (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Hurts (feat. Moko)
Kove
Hurts (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02xy153.jpglink
Hurts (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
Kove
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ky1l5.jpglink
Hurts (Special Request Remix) (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Hurts (Remix) (feat. Moko)
Kove
Hurts (Remix) (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01ky1l5.jpglink
Hurts (Remix) (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Summon The Strength
Moko
Summon The Strength
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Summon The Strength
Last played on
Hand On Heart
Moko
Hand On Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Hand On Heart
Last played on
Like That (feat. Moko)
Chase & Status
Like That (feat. Moko)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk6dm.jpglink
Like That (feat. Moko)
Last played on
Count On Me
Moko
Count On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Count On Me
Performer
Last played on
Hand On Heart (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Moko
Hand On Heart (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Freeze (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Moko
Freeze (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Freeze (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Last played on
Summon The Strength (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
Moko
Summon The Strength (Radio 1 Session, 15 Jan 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7pn.jpglink
Freeze (TCTS Remix)
Moko
Freeze (TCTS Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx4nv.jpglink
Freeze (TCTS Remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Moko
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ej58q9/acts/amj2fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T21:57:18
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01cgdnd.jpg
28
Jun
2013
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Moko Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jessie Ware: "I can't wait to do the festivals!"
-
Jessie Ware
-
What do pop-stars do when they *really* need the loo mid-performance?
-
From Time’s Up to "Step Up?!” - An International Women’s Day Investigation
-
What's on Jessie Ware's dream rider?
-
Jessie Ware on Ed Sheeran: "He helps me paint a picture"
-
"Most guys have a bit of an ego don't they!" - Ella Eyre introduces her new single
-
AlunaGeorge - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
'Oi mate, listen yeah!' Aluna introduces AlunaGeorge's sassy new single 'Mean What I Mean'
-
AlunaGeorge Mini Mix
Back to artist