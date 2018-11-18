Moving HeartsFormed 1981
Moving Hearts
1981
Moving Hearts Biography (Wikipedia)
Moving Hearts is an Irish Celtic rock band formed in 1981. They followed in the footsteps of Horslips in combining Irish traditional music with rock and roll, and also added elements of jazz to their sound.
Moving Hearts Tracks
Strain Of The Dance
Moving Hearts
Strain Of The Dance
Strain Of The Dance
Downtown
Moving Hearts
Downtown
Downtown
The Titanic
Moving Hearts
The Titanic
The Titanic
Hirosohima Nagasaki Russian Roulette
Moving Hearts
Hirosohima Nagasaki Russian Roulette
Hirosohima Nagasaki Russian Roulette
Hiroshima Russian Roulette
Moving Hearts
Hiroshima Russian Roulette
Hiroshima Russian Roulette
Landlord
Moving Hearts
Landlord
Landlord
The Storm
Moving Hearts
The Storm
The Storm
May Morning Dew
Moving Hearts
May Morning Dew
May Morning Dew
The Titanic - An Irishman In Brittany/A Breton In Paris
Moving Hearts
The Titanic - An Irishman In Brittany/A Breton In Paris
Allende
Moving Hearts
Allende
Allende
Let Somebody Know
Moving Hearts
Let Somebody Know
Let Somebody Know
Before The Deluge
Moving Hearts
Before The Deluge
Before The Deluge
The Lark
Moving Hearts
The Lark
The Lark
Half Moon
Moving Hearts
Half Moon
Half Moon
Dark End Of The Street
Moving Hearts
Dark End Of The Street
Dark End Of The Street
Lake of Shadows
Moving Hearts
Lake of Shadows
Lake of Shadows
