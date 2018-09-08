Den Sorte Skole (English: "The Black School") is a Copenhagen-based DJ, producer and composer collective founded by Simon Dokkedal, Martin Fernando Jakobsen (on leave since 2011) and Martin Højland in 2003.

By sampling music from all across the world and genres as diverse as folk, psych rock, early electronic music, reggae, classical and all kinds of field recordings they take the listener on a truly unique journey through musical history and beyond. The sound is original, massive and highly enchanting.

Their live performances unfold on turntables and MPD-players with tons of samples flying through the speakers. Opposed to other turntablists scratching is only used for extra finesse, as the ambition is to mix the thousands of soundbites into a flawless collage of sound, sounding like it was intended to be like this.

In 2009, Den Sorte Skole founded Turntables In The Camps - an NGO focusing on empowering marginalized youth through music and creative expression. Since Martin Jakobsen went on leave from the music in 2011 he has been managing Turntables In The Camps - now Turning Tables - bringing it to another level. From mid-2015 Martin Højland is again taking an active role in Turning Tables.