Gurdas Maan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvvn.jpg
1957-01-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e27b26c-f92b-48aa-b758-ee564d1da868
Gurdas Maan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gurdas Maan (born 4 January 1957) is an Indian singer, songwriter, choreographer and actor mainly associated with Punjabi music and films. He is considered one of the most notable figures in Punjabi music. He was born in Giddarbaha village of Punjab and gained national attention in 1980 with the song "Dil Da Mamla Hai". Since then, he has gone on to record over 34 albums and has written over 305 songs. In 2013 he announced the launch of his YouTube channel to stay connected with his fans via video blogs and old as well as new music videos. In 2015 he performed on the song "Ki Banu Dunia Da" with Diljit Dosanjh in MTV Coke studio India that was aired in season 4 episode 5 (16 August 2015) on MTV India.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gurdas Maan Performances & Interviews
- Gurdas Mann: exclusive backstage interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053l228.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053l228.jpg2017-05-20T19:00:00.000ZThe Captain of Bhangra has a very special backstage chat with the Punjabi music legend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053l23v
Gurdas Mann: exclusive backstage interview
- Gurdas Maan does Desiokehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0536166.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0536166.jpg2017-05-18T06:00:00.000ZThe legend himself steps into the Desioke zone and performs his heart out.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05360xj
Gurdas Maan does Desioke
- Gurdas Maanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0532ssz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0532ssz.jpg2017-05-16T10:50:00.000ZSinger Gurdas Maan talks about his latest song and the inspiration behind ithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0532rs6
Gurdas Maan
- Gurdas Maanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmdr6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tmdr6.jpg2017-02-19T20:11:00.000ZDipps Bhamrah speaks to legendary Punjabi icon Gurdas Maan about his latest offering 'Punjab'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tf2jt
Gurdas Maan
- Gurdas Maan talks to the Chart Show as his new single 'Punjab' enters straight in at No.1!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tbcp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tbcp9.jpg2017-02-18T18:12:00.000ZWe hear from the legend Gurdas Maan about his No.1 song 'Punjab'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tbcql
Gurdas Maan talks to the Chart Show as his new single 'Punjab' enters straight in at No.1!
- Gurdas Maan live with Noreen Khanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w2cm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016w2cm.jpg2013-03-22T14:26:00.000ZPunjabi Legend Gurdas Maan joined Noreen Khan live in the studio for Khandaan's Got Talenthttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016qrvb
Gurdas Maan live with Noreen Khan
- Gurdas Maan Judges Khandaan's Got Talenthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p55p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016p55p.jpg2013-03-21T17:29:00.000ZThe Punjabi Legend Gurdas Maan sings, recites poetry and judges Khandaan’s Got Talent.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016p55y
Gurdas Maan Judges Khandaan's Got Talent
Gurdas Maan Tracks
Sort by
Aisa Des Hai Mera
Lata Mangeshkar
Aisa Des Hai Mera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Aisa Des Hai Mera
Last played on
Sajna Ve Sajna
Gurdas Maan
Sajna Ve Sajna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Sajna Ve Sajna
Last played on
Jaag Dhe Rehnah
Gurdas Maan
Jaag Dhe Rehnah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Jaag Dhe Rehnah
Last played on
Summer Frenzy
DJ Frenzy
Summer Frenzy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vr4m.jpglink
Summer Frenzy
Last played on
Makhna
Gurdas Maan
Makhna
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mfn8.jpglink
Makhna
Last played on
Kamli Yaar Di Kamli
Gurdas Maan
Kamli Yaar Di Kamli
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Kamli Yaar Di Kamli
Last played on
Challa Part 2
Panjabi MC
Challa Part 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hm.jpglink
Challa Part 2
Last played on
Ki Banu Duniya Da
Gurdas Maan
Ki Banu Duniya Da
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p032qsl1.jpglink
Ki Banu Duniya Da
Last played on
Parande
Gurdas Maan
Parande
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Parande
Last played on
Challa
Panjabi MC
Challa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2hm.jpglink
Challa
Last played on
Jogiya
Gurdas Maan
Jogiya
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Jogiya
Last played on
Thumka Laga Lai Saade Naal
Sunidhi Chauhan
Thumka Laga Lai Saade Naal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kywh4.jpglink
Thumka Laga Lai Saade Naal
Last played on
Challa
Gurdas Maan
Challa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Dil Da Mamla Hai
Gurdas Maan
Dil Da Mamla Hai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Dil Da Mamla Hai
Last played on
Lodi
Lata Mangeshkar
Lodi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ccqtk.jpglink
Lodi
Last played on
Apna Punjab Hove
Gurdas Maan
Apna Punjab Hove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvvn.jpglink
Apna Punjab Hove
Last played on
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
Sukshinder Shinda
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtr9.jpglink
Collaborations (feat. Gurdas Maan & Abrar-ul-Haq)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Gurdas Maan
Past BBC Events
Bhangra Gold
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2n8q9/acts/apdp5v
BBC Red Button
2014-03-22T21:23:08
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01tlq0s.jpg
22
Mar
2014
Bhangra Gold
06:00
BBC Red Button
Gurdas Maan Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist