Julia Gooding
Julia Gooding Tracks
I was not wearier
Nicholas Lanier
Music for The Tempest
Thomas Linley, The Parley of Instruments Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Peter Holman & Julia Gooding
Composer
Ensemble
Music for the Tempest: O bid your Ariel fly
Thomas Linley
Music for the Tempest: Arise ye spirits of the storm; O bid your Ariel fly
Thomas Linley, Paul Goodwin, Julia Gooding, The Parley of Instruments Baroque Orchestra and Choir & Paul Nicholson
Composer
Orchestra
Le Depit Genereux - Cantata
Michel Pignolet de Montéclair
Ensemble
"Wir setzen uns mit Tränen nieder" from St. Matthew Passion
Gabrieli Players
Orpheus with his lute from Music for Twelfth Night
Musicians of the Globe, Sir Henry Rowley Bishop, Julia Gooding, Philip Pickett & Susan Gritton
Performer
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-17T21:43:21
17
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Proms 2003: Prom 06
Royal Albert Hall
2003-07-22T21:43:21
22
Jul
2003
Proms 2003: Prom 06
