Nikki & RichFormed 2008. Disbanded 2015
Nikki & Rich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e2456d4-5bda-452b-abde-6514ed8e8b1e
Nikki & Rich Biography (Wikipedia)
Nikki & Rich was an R&B group, made up of Nikki Leonti & Rich Velonskis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nikki & Rich Tracks
Sort by
City Lights (Feat. Fabolous)
Nikki & Rich
City Lights (Feat. Fabolous)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
City Lights (Feat. Fabolous)
Last played on
Nikki & Rich Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist