Deborah Ann Harry (born Angela Trimble; July 1, 1945) is an American singer, songwriter, model and actress, known as the lead singer of the new wave band Blondie. Her recordings with the band reached the number-one charts place in the United States and the United Kingdom on many occasions through 1979 to 1981 (plus a sixth UK number-one in 1999). Blondie's song "Rapture" is considered the first rap song to chart at number one in the US. Harry also achieved success as a solo artist before reforming Blondie in the late 1990s. Her acting career includes credits in over 60 films and television programs.
- Debbie Harry shares her rock 'n' roll health tips..https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jydny.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01jydny.jpg2017-02-01T08:37:00.000ZDebbie tells Chris about keeping healthy and how she feels about the new album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rj192
Debbie Harry shares her rock 'n' roll health tips..
- Blondie's back! Debbie Harry calls Chris from New York with exciting news!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rhzmn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04rhzmn.jpg2017-02-01T08:03:00.000ZDebbie on Blondie's return and recording their new album Pollinator at NYC's Magic Shophttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04rhzmw
Blondie's back! Debbie Harry calls Chris from New York with exciting news!
Taylor Swift and Mastodon are the latest in a long line of musicians to play dead
Did Keef actually snort his dad's ashes? What about Debbie Harry's claim she once hitched a lift with a serial killer?
Youth is wasted on the young, as proved by this line-up of legends who didn’t break through until they were older
From Keef to Lily and Morrissey to Macca, here's a selection of great musical castaways
