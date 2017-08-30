Deborah Ann Harry (born Angela Trimble; July 1, 1945) is an American singer, songwriter, model and actress, known as the lead singer of the new wave band Blondie. Her recordings with the band reached the number-one charts place in the United States and the United Kingdom on many occasions through 1979 to 1981 (plus a sixth UK number-one in 1999). Blondie's song "Rapture" is considered the first rap song to chart at number one in the US. Harry also achieved success as a solo artist before reforming Blondie in the late 1990s. Her acting career includes credits in over 60 films and television programs.