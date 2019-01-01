Tom Salta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e22491b-06b8-4715-a497-69743ad1232e
Tom Salta Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Salta also known as Atlas Plug (stylised ATlA5 PlUG) is an American recording artist and soundtrack composer. He has composed soundtracks for many video game titles, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 1 & 2, Cold Fear, Red Steel and Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. Salta's score for Red Steel received an award for "Best Original Score" in IGN's Best of 2006 awards. Salta works in multimedia including film, television, advertising, and video games.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tom Salta Tracks
Sort by
Tom Salta Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist