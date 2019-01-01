Tom Salta also known as Atlas Plug (stylised ATlA5 PlUG) is an American recording artist and soundtrack composer. He has composed soundtracks for many video game titles, including Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 1 & 2, Cold Fear, Red Steel and Tom Clancy's H.A.W.X. Salta's score for Red Steel received an award for "Best Original Score" in IGN's Best of 2006 awards. Salta works in multimedia including film, television, advertising, and video games.