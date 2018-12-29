Odesza, stylicised as ODESZA, are an American electronic music band, originating from Bellingham, Washington. It consists of Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, known individually as Catacombkid and BeachesBeaches. They formed in 2012, shortly before Mills and Knight graduated from Western Washington University. Additionally, ODESZA is composed of a complete brass section, drum line, and singers including Naomi Wild and WYNNE.

Their debut album, Summer's Gone, was released later in 2012 to acclaim in the underground electronic music community. After their debut extended play (EP), My Friends Never Die, in 2013, they released their sophomore album, In Return, on September 9, 2014. It was the duo's debut release on Ninja Tune and its imprint, Counter Records. In 2016, "Say My Name" (RAC mix) gained the duo their first Grammy nomination (Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical) at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards. A Moment Apart, their third studio album, was released on September 8, 2017. It reached #3 on the Billboard 200, while topping the Top Electronic/Dance Albums Chart. It was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album, with "Line of Sight" also nominated for Best Dance Recording, at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards in 2018.