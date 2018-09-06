Taana GardnerBorn 3 September 1960
Taana Gardner
1960-09-03
Taana Gardner Biography (Wikipedia)
Taana Gardner (born September 3, 1960) is an American disco and post-disco singer who found her success through West End Records from 1979 to the present day. She is also a former member of the Aural Exciters.
Taana Gardner Tracks
Heartbeat
Taana Gardner
Heartbeat
Heartbeat
Last played on
When You Touch Me
Taana Gardner
When You Touch Me
When You Touch Me
Last played on
Work Work That Body
Taana Gardner
Work Work That Body
Work Work That Body
Last played on
Work That Body
Taana Gardner
Work That Body
