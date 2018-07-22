Walter HawkinsBorn 18 May 1949. Died 11 July 2010
Walter Hawkins
1949-05-18
Walter Hawkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Lee Hawkins (May 18, 1949 – July 11, 2010) was an American gospel music singer and pastor. He was consecrated to the bishopric in 2000.
Walter Hawkins Tracks
Be Grateful
Walter Hawkins
Be Grateful
Be Grateful
Going Up Yonder
Walter Hawkins
Going Up Yonder
Going Up Yonder
When the Battle is over
Walter Hawkins
When the Battle is over
When the Battle is over
