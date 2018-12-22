Robert PrestonUS stage & film actor. Born 8 June 1918. Died 21 March 1987
Robert Preston
1918-06-08
Robert Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Preston Meservey (June 8, 1918 – March 21, 1987) was an American stage and film actor best remembered for originating the role of Professor Harold Hill in the 1957 musical The Music Man and the 1962 film adaptation; the film earned him his first of two Golden Globe Award nominations. Preston collaborated twice with filmmaker Blake Edwards, first in S.O.B. (1981) and again in Victor/Victoria (1982). For portraying Carroll "Toddy" Todd in the latter, he was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the 55th Academy Awards.
Robert Preston Tracks
I Won't Send Roses
Robert Preston
I Won't Send Roses
I Won't Send Roses
I Won't Send Flowers
Robert Preston
I Won't Send Flowers
I Won't Send Flowers
Till There Was You
Barbara Cook
Till There Was You
Till There Was You
You And Me
Julie Andrews & Robert Preston
You And Me
You And Me
Performer
Movies Were Movies
Robert Preston
Movies Were Movies
Movies Were Movies
Performer
Hundreds Of Girls
Robert Preston
Hundreds Of Girls
Hundreds Of Girls
Till There Was You
Barbara Cook
Till There Was You
Till There Was You
Seventy Six Trombones
Robert Preston
Seventy Six Trombones
Seventy Six Trombones
I Promise You A Happy Ending
Robert Preston
I Promise You A Happy Ending
I Promise You A Happy Ending
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
Robert Preston
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
I Wanna Make The World Laugh
Movie Were Movies
Robert Preston
Movie Were Movies
Movie Were Movies
Mame
Robert Preston
Mame
Mame
Seventy Six Trombones
Robert Preston
Seventy Six Trombones
Seventy Six Trombones
Performer
The Sadder But Wiser Girl
Robert Preston
The Sadder But Wiser Girl
The Sadder But Wiser Girl
