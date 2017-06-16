Doe PaoroBorn 19 September 1984
Doe Paoro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1984-09-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e163c26-16c6-4d97-aa76-eb5d99b0770f
Doe Paoro Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonia Kreitzer (born September 19, 1984), known by her stage name Doe Paoro, is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California, United States, whose ethereal sound blends elements of pop, dubstep, soul, and R&B and bears strong influence of Lhamo, a vocally acrobatic, centuries-old Tibetan folk opera tradition. Her debut album, Slow to Love, which Paoro composed while isolated in a cabin near her hometown of Syracuse, New York, was released on February 14, 2012. She was named an artist to watch by Stereogum shortly thereafter.
Her second album, After, was released through ANTI- on September 25, 2015 to critical acclaim.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Doe Paoro Tracks
Sort by
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
Way Out West
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Call (feat. Doe Paoro)
Last played on
Growth/Decay
Doe Paoro
Growth/Decay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Growth/Decay
Last played on
The Wind
Doe Paoro
The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Wind
Last played on
Doe Paoro Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jessie Ware: "I can't wait to do the festivals!"
-
Jessie Ware
-
What do pop-stars do when they *really* need the loo mid-performance?
-
From Time’s Up to "Step Up?!” - An International Women’s Day Investigation
-
What's on Jessie Ware's dream rider?
-
Jessie Ware on Ed Sheeran: "He helps me paint a picture"
-
Rosie Lowe - Woman
-
Jessie Ware: Why I Love Kate Bush
-
Jessie Ware talks to Stuart Maconie
-
Jessie Ware - BRITs British Breakthrough Act Nominee
Back to artist