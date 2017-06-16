Sonia Kreitzer (born September 19, 1984), known by her stage name Doe Paoro, is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California, United States, whose ethereal sound blends elements of pop, dubstep, soul, and R&B and bears strong influence of Lhamo, a vocally acrobatic, centuries-old Tibetan folk opera tradition. Her debut album, Slow to Love, which Paoro composed while isolated in a cabin near her hometown of Syracuse, New York, was released on February 14, 2012. She was named an artist to watch by Stereogum shortly thereafter.

Her second album, After, was released through ANTI- on September 25, 2015 to critical acclaim.