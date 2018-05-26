Hussein FatalBorn 3 April 1977. Died 11 July 2015
Hussein Fatal
1977-04-03
Hussein Fatal Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Edward Washington, Jr. (April 3, 1973 – July 10, 2015), better known by his stage name, Hussein Fatal, was an American rapper and member of the hip hop group Outlawz. He was best known for his collaborative work with Tupac Shakur, as a member of Outlaw Immortalz.
Hussein Fatal Tracks
All About U (feat. Dru Down, Hussein Fatal, Yaki Kadafi, Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg)
2Pac
All About U (feat. Dru Down, Hussein Fatal, Yaki Kadafi, Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg)
All About U (feat. Dru Down, Hussein Fatal, Yaki Kadafi, Nate Dogg & Snoop Dogg)
