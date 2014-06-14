Nicomedes Santa CruzBorn 4 June 1925. Died 5 February 1992
Nicomedes Santa Cruz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1925-06-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e15850c-3930-4e25-8cfa-5bbd1a406dfe
Nicomedes Santa Cruz Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicomedes Santa Cruz Gamarra (June 4, 1925 – February 5, 1992), known as Nicomedes Santa Cruz, was a black Peruvian musician who, from the 1950s onwards, helped to raise public awareness of Afro-Peruvian culture.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nicomedes Santa Cruz Tracks
Sort by
Ritmos Negros del Peru
Nicomedes Santa Cruz
Ritmos Negros del Peru
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ritmos Negros del Peru
Last played on
Nicomedes Santa Cruz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist