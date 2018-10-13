Tanel Joamets (born 14 September 1968 in Tartu) is an Estonian pianist. He graduated from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theatre in 1994. In 1998 he got a scholarship for post-graduate studies in Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London.

Tanel Joamets has given solo and chamber concerts in Estonia and Finland, but also in Canada, Australia, Germany and England. After success in Scriabin Competition in 2000 he has toured every year everywhere over Russia and Kazakhstan visiting more than 50 cities, including major centres like Moscow, Kazan, Rostov, Ufa, Yekaterinburg, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Krasnoyarsk, Habarovsk and Vladivostok. He has played piano concertos of Ravel, Grieg, Rachmaninoff, Mozart, Scriabin and Schnittke with different symphony and chamber orchestras of Estonia and Russia. In addition to different chamber projects every year in Estonia, he has played several times chamber music with musicians of Chamber Orchestra of Lapland (Lapin Kamariorkesteri) in Finland.