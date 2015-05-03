Ben PattersonDouble bassist/Fluxus artist. Born 29 April 1934. Died 25 June 2016
Ben Patterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1934-04-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e12d0fe-84fe-4e4c-b8f4-c6d047955f57
Ben Patterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Patterson (May 29, 1934 – June 25, 2016) was an American musician, artist, and one of the founders of the Fluxus movement.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Patterson Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Tectonics 2015: Hockyfrilla, Ben Patterson & Rhodri Davies
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9zfxj
City Halls
2015-05-03T21:20:27
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02h1l05.jpg
3
May
2015
Tectonics 2015: Hockyfrilla, Ben Patterson & Rhodri Davies
16:00
City Halls
Back to artist