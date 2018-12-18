Mick 'Woody' Woodmansey (born 4 February 1951, in Driffield, East Yorkshire) is an English rock drummer known for his work with David Bowie and The Spiders from Mars. With the death of Bowie in January 2016, he is the last surviving member of the Ziggy Stardust lineup (although some regard Mike Garson as a member of that band despite not appearing on the album).

In May 1978, he became drummer to the band Screen Idols, who had success with two albums in the UK