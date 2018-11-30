Conya Doss (born June 13, 1972) is an American singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist and has been a major figure in independent music for over one decade. Conya is known as an innovator and is widely known for her eclectic work and light vocal range. She is known as The Queen of Indie Soul. Her music combines R&B, soul, funk, neo soul, and jazz.

Her first album "A Poem About Ms. Doss" was released in 2002. Over a course of years, she would release two more albums: Just Because (2004) and Love Rain Down (2006). Her breakthrough album "Still..." was released in 2008, which featured the lead single "What I'd Do". In 2010, Doss released her fifth album "Blu Transition" and followed up with "A Pocketful of Purpose" in 2012. Conya released her seventh album "Seven: VII" in 2015.