Hermann GoetzBorn 7 December 1840. Died 3 December 1876
Hermann Goetz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1840-12-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e0dc1d3-71bf-4ab3-b678-c4d0a6b53fb9
Hermann Goetz Biography (Wikipedia)
Hermann Gustav Goetz (December 7, 1840 – December 3, 1876) was a German composer.
Goetz was born in Königsberg, which was then part of East Prussia. After studying in Berlin, he moved to Switzerland in 1863. After ten years spent as a critic, pianist and conductor as well, he spent the last three years of his life composing. The conductor Felix Weingartner found it "incomprehensible that his delightful opera comique, Der Widerspenstigen Zähmung, should have entirely disappeared from the repertoire." Another great admirer of Goetz's compositions was George Bernard Shaw, who praised Goetz's Symphony in F above anything in the genre by Mendelssohn, Schumann, and Brahms.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hermann Goetz Tracks
Sort by
Piano Quintet in C minor, op. 16
Hermann Goetz
Piano Quintet in C minor, op. 16
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Quintet in C minor, op. 16
Last played on
Piano Quintet in C minor - iii. Allegro moderato (quasi Menuetto)
Hermann Goetz
Piano Quintet in C minor - iii. Allegro moderato (quasi Menuetto)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Quintet in C minor - iii. Allegro moderato (quasi Menuetto)
Performer
Ensemble
Last played on
Hermann Goetz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist