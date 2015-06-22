Violent SohoFormed 2002
Violent Soho are an Australian alternative rock band that was formed in 2004 in the Brisbane suburb of Mansfield, Queensland. The band consists of Luke Boerdam (vocals, guitar), James Tidswell (guitar), Luke Henery (bass) and Michael Richards (drums). Their sound has been compared to that of 1980s and 1990s alternative rock bands such as the Pixies, Mudhoney and Nirvana. The band's third studio album, Hungry Ghost, was certified Gold in Australia in September 2014. Their fourth album, WACO, debuted at number 1 on the Australian iTunes and ARIA charts in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
